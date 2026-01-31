Anthony Edwards, Wolves eager to add to Grizzlies' woes

The Minnesota Timberwolves have discovered they can take a punch and get back on their feet.

When the visiting Timberwolves play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, they will be seeking their fourth straight victory on the heels of a five-game losing streak. That streak culminated last weekend with a lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In the defeat, the Timberwolves heard boos from the home crowd.

But Minnesota recovered in impressive fashion., as it bounced back to win the rematch versus the Warriors, followed by a road game with the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves then defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-111, on Thursday, marking the second time this season that Minnesota knocked off the defending NBA champions.

“I have this thing where we talk about rock bottom, and you think you’re at rock bottom, and until you get help and realize there’s always another rock bottom,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Because people always think, ‘Oh, you know, this is as bad as it gets.’ And then if you don’t address it internally, then it gets worse. And I think guys stood up. We had conversations after that [Golden State] game, and guys responded in a very professional way.”

Anthony Edwards paced the win over Oklahoma City by scoring 26 points. Naz Reid added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

While productive as an offensive player, Edwards realizes it is his play on the other end of the court that impacts the game.

“I think it just starts with me on the defensive end,” Edwards said. “Like, if I’m guarding at a high level, I think everybody’s going to do it, So I just gotta make my mind up and choose to do it, which is, like I said, it’s always tough, but I got to figure out a way to do it.”

Memphis is dealing with its own version of striking rock bottom. The Grizzlies suffered their fifth consecutive loss Friday, losing at New Orleans, 114-106.

Like they have on multiple occasions during the month of January, the Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the first half but failed to hold on. The Grizzlies led by 10 early in the second quarter against the Pelicans but found themselves down by 17 entering the final period.

Memphis rallied in the fourth and trimmed the Pelicans advantage to five points, but the huge deficit to start the quarter proved too much to overcome.

Playing without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his fourth straight game with a left elbow sprain, the Grizzlies lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Morant is expected to miss the next two weeks recovering from the injury.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cam Spencer led the Grizzlies with 16 points apiece against New Orleans. Cedric Coward added 13 points, however the rookie was disappointed with his five turnovers and that the Grizzlies were unable to take care of another double-digit lead.

“We aren’t doing enough to come out of these type games (with a win),” Coward said. “I hold myself accountable.”

Memphis won’t have much time to dwell on the result in New Orleans since it is playing a back-to-back set.