Anthony Geary's net worth: How much the General Hospital star left behind

A recurrent job in Hollywood is one of the most fulfilling things an artist can do. As Luke Spencer in General Hospital, Anthony Geary delighted the world for many years.

What was Anthony’s estimated net worth? What we know about the revenue from a trajectory that includes a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards is as follows. The actor’s accomplishments over the years will never be forgotten.

Anthony’s net worth was estimated to be $9 million by Celebrity Net Worth. The performer’s wealth still speaks highly of him, though it is not comparable to what Hollywood blockbuster leads have amassed over the years.

For the unserved, Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer on the popular American soap opera “General Hospital,” passed away at the age of 78, according to a spokesperson, but no further details about the cause of death have been shared in this regard.

He said to the Television Academy Foundation back in 2007, “A native of Utah, Geary was named Tony Dean Geary at birth.”

“I always felt that Tony was too familiar and that Anthony had some kind of gravitas that Tony didn’t,” Anthony Geary stated.

However, when the General Hospital star kicked off his career in television, Geary changed his name to Anthony in 1970. Geary always knew he liked to become an actor since childhood.

Prior, he relocated to Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Geary joined Utah University for two years on a theater scholarship, where he made his television debut while he was in Los Angeles.

In fact, Anthony Geary frequently appeared on the daytime dramas “Bright Promise” and “The Young and the Restless,” and he guest-starred on “All in the Family.”

Gloria Monty, the executive producer and head writer of “General Hospital,” asked Geary to try out in 1978.

Notably, for thirteen weeks, Geary committed to playing Luke Spencer. He was requested to sign a six-month contract extension at the conclusion of that time. Luke Spencer’s role on “General Hospital” eventually lasted 40 years, and he immediately became a defining character.

Geary was one half of the most famous pair on television, Luke and Laura, played by Genie Francis.

Luke Spencer and Laura Webber’s wedding in 1981 brought 30 million viewers, which makes it the top-rated soap opera episode in American TV history.