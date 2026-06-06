Anthony Head – the British actor best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has passed away at the age of 72 after suffering complications from pneumonia, his family confirmed.

In a statement, his daughters Emily and Daisy said the actor passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” they said.

The statement further added, “it is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Head rose to fame in the late 1990s for his role as Rupert Giles in the cult supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he became a fan favourite for his calm, wise and protective presence as the mentor to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character Buffy Summers.

He later starred in Little Britain, where he portrayed the Prime Minister, and in the BBC fantasy series Merlin, where he played King Uther Pendragon. More recently, he reached a new generation of viewers through his role as Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso.

Tributes have poured in from co-stars and collaborators. Sarah Michelle Gellar said she felt “lucky” to have known him, while David Boreanaz remembered him as kind and generous.

James Marsters praised him as a steady and supportive presence on set, calling him one of the best actors in the cast. Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein also paid tribute, describing him as a brilliant actor and a genuinely good person.