Anthony Head’s partner and animal rights activist Sarah Fisher dies at 61

Sarah Fisher, the longtime partner of Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head, has passed away at the age of 61.

Her death was announced by her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, who said it came with “very little warning.”

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, the sisters described their mother as “extraordinary, kind and talented,” and spoke about the shock of her passing.

“’It is immensely shocking to us all, and came with very little warning. No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left,” they wrote

The sister continued, “We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind. We only wish she’d had more time to share her knowledge and brilliance with us, and the world.”

‘Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit,” Emily and Daisy added.

Sarah Fisher, an outspoken animal rights activist, lived near Bath with Anthony Head. She was widely respected within the animal welfare community and dedicated much of her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and advocating for animals.