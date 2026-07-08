Anthropic brings Claude Cowork to cloud and mobile devices

Since launch, the Anthropic Claude Cowork feature has been linked to your desktop. Starting today, the company is expanding Cowork to web and mobile platforms.

Max plan subscribers will gain early beta access over the next few days, with other plans following in the coming weeks.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cowork, the concept is straightforward: you assign Claude a task, and it scans your files, inbox, calendar, and connected tools until the task is complete.

Previously, shutting your laptop lid would stop the task, but this is no longer the case. Because Claude Cowork was tied to your desktop running in the background, some lengthy tasks were difficult to complete, as closing the laptop interrupted them.

The latest update resolves this by enabling Claude to operate via the cloud and your phone.

Now, you can start a task from your desk and check on it later from your phone, no matter where you are. Since scheduled tasks now run in the cloud, you can close your laptop and take a nap while Claude continues working.

However, Claude still won’t act independently. When it encounters a decision requiring your input, it alerts you, and nothing is sent without your approval.

With the launch of its latest Claude Cowork feature, Anthropic also shared its usage stats, which were quite surprising.

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It was assumed that Claude Cowork was mainly popular among software developers and programmers, but you would be mistaken. Anthropic reports that over 90% of usage involves everyday tasks like business operations and content creation.

That’s a revealing statistic. It indicates that AI agents are no longer limited to coders. They are rapidly turning into a useful resource for anyone overwhelmed by spreadsheets, emails, and presentations.

If you’ve ever wanted to delegate the tedious tasks of your work, this update makes that easier.