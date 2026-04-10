Anthropic weighs building its own AI chips, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO: Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is exploring the possibility of ​designing its own chips, three sources said, as the company and ‌its rivals respond to a shortage of AI chips needed to power and develop more advanced AI systems.

The plans are in early stages and the company may still decide ​to only buy AI chips and not design any, according ​to two people with knowledge of the matter and one ⁠person briefed on Anthropic’s plans. The company has yet to commit ​to a specific design or put together a dedicated team to ​work on the project, one of the sources said.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company declined to comment on the article.

Demand for its AI model Claude has ​accelerated in 2026, with the startup’s run-rate revenue now surpassing $30 billion, ​up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, Anthropic said earlier this week.

Anthropic uses ‌a ⁠range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet’s Google and Amazon’s chips to develop and run its AI software and chatbot Claude.

Earlier this week, Anthropic signed a long-term deal with Google and Broadcom ​which helps design ​the TPUs. ⁠That deal builds on the company’s commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening U.S. computing infrastructure.

Anthropic’s discussions mirror similar ​efforts underway at large tech companies that are ​seeking to ⁠design their own AI chips, including Meta and OpenAI.

Designing an advanced AI chip can cost roughly half a billion dollars, according to industry sources, ⁠as ​companies need to employ skilled engineers and ​spend to make sure the manufacturing process has no defects.