Sindh police finalise strategy for anti-dacoit operation in katcha areas

SUKKUR: Sindh police finalised the strategy for an anti-dacoit operation and decided to enter the katcha areas from three directions, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh police chaired the law and order meeting at DIG Office today which was attended by DIG Sukkur, DIG Larkana, DPO Rahim Yar Khan, SSPs from Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kandhkot.

Sources said that the police force decided to launch a massive operation against dacoits in the katcha areas of Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur from three directions.

The police forces of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Kashmore will begin the anti-dacoit operation from their sides at the same time, sources said. The police force said that the operation will be continued until complete elimination of bandits from the katcha areas.

During the operation, Sindh and Punjab police forces will exchange information.

Moreover, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon met the family of the martyred deputy superintendent police (DSP). He said that the police force eliminated notorious dacoits across the province and the morale of the personnel are high.

Earlier, at least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) had been martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

According to police, bandits attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

Following the attack, policemen from across the district and Sindh Rangers personnel have been called in for operation against the dacoits, said sources.

Comments