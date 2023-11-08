Anti-deportation plea: SHC seeks arguments on maintainability

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court denied issuing notice to federal and Sindh governments over repatriation of illegally staying foreign nationals in country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A division bench of the high court comprised of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Amjad Ali Sehto while hearing plea said that deportation of illegal immigrants is a state policy, and the court could not intervene in it.

The bench sought arguments on maintainability of the petition, “How petitioner has been affected by this decision of the government,” Justice Phulpoto questioned.

“How could the court interfere in the state’s policy and decision,” Justice Sehto asked. “We could not intervene in the state policy,” Justice Phulpoto remarked.

“People staying illegally in Pakistan are being deported,” the bench remarked. “If any Pakistani could stay in Saudi Arabia or any other country after expiry of visa,” bench questioned.

“You could not stay in a foreign country for single day after expiry of visa,” court maintained. “How could a person stay illegally in Pakistan,” bench questioned.

Petitioner’s counsel said that the Pakistan’s law protects rights of everyone.

“The articles you are quoting as reference, only related to Pakistani nationals. Pakistan’s law only protects its nationals,” Justice Phulpoto remarked.

The court asked petitioner’s lawyer to convince the court over maintainability of the petition.