Anti-encroachment drive continues at Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment operation ongoing at Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah at 10 places and at six spots of the Orangi Nullah, quoting officials ARY News reported on Thursday.

The city authorities have continued anti-encroachment operation for the second day at Jubilee Cloth Market, another business place over a nullah in the old city area.

According to officials, 50 shops have been demolished at the market.

In the anti-encroachment drive at Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, around 97 percent encroachments have been removed, concerned officials said.

Following devastating urban flooding in the city in 2020 monsoon the government decided to remove encroachments along natural storm water drains of Karachi, which have turned into sewerage nullahs.

It tasked the NED University’s Infrastructure Engineering and Urban Development Department with chalking out a permanent solution to the issue. The NED University team advised to widen the Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in the port city first.

The recommendations and technical study of Gujjar Nullah was submitted to the Sindh government in December last year. The 12.58km drain starts from New Karachi near Noorani Muhallah and ends at Liaquatabad near Haji Mureed Goth.

The study advised to widen the Gujjar Nullah between 35 feet and 120 feet. The study recommends widening the drain 35-feet at the zero point and 120-feet at the point where it ends, an official related with the study said.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation started work on widening the Gujjar Nullah at the end of January 2021.

Under the plan Karachi’s drainage system is being remodeled to avoid choking of rain drains and major nullahs.

The experts put forward their recommendations advising restoration of the rain drains and stormwater drainage in their original shape in the city by removing the structures flanked by nullahs.