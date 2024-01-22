Anti-judiciary campaign: Pakistan to place names of guilty on ECL

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, authorities have officially decided to include the names of individuals leading anti-judiciary campaigns on social media in the Exit Control List (ECL) and the Stop List, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the details, the authorities decided to block the accounts found involved in the anti-judiciary campaigns on social media with the help of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The officials stated that a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officer is also added to the JIT, while the other relevant institutions are busy in the identification process of the social media accounts involved in the campaign.

Sources suggested that the social media account holders’ names, handling from foreign countries, will also be added to the ECL and the Stop List.

However, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, along with officials from the FIA will address the media in a press conference today which aims to provide insights into the ongoing anti-judiciary campaign and shed light on the government’s strategies to counteract the situation.