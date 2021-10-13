Anti-mask passenger pulled from flight after ‘threatening to break someone’s neck’

An anti-mask passenger was kicked off a United Airlines flight after he threatened to break someone’s neck for being asked to continue wearing a face mask and switch off his phone.

According to a report by The Independent, the unusual incident happened when the flight was about to take off for Los Angeles.

The man in question, who was not wearing a mask, was seen shouting and swearing at the airline staff even before the flight was ready to take off.

The video of the incident was captured by another passenger and was shared on TikTok.

“I will find your name, date of birth, and address. I’ll know your social security number before I get off this flight,” the anti-masker was heard saying in the video. Things apparently turned worse for the person filming the incident as his phone was snatched away by a passenger. The commotion came to an end when the man and his cousin were escorted out of the aircraft by security officials.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!