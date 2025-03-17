Anti-Narcotics Court dismisses case against Mustafa Amir

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Court on Monday dismissed a case against Mustafa Amir, the victim of the high-profile murder case in Defence area of Karachi.

Mustafa Amir was booked in the narcotics case as Amir alias Taimoor s/o Amir Shujaa.

SHO Anti-Narcotics Force Korangi stated to the court that accused Amir alias Taimoor has died and submitted the death certificate and other relevant document of Mustafa Amir.

The court after the statement of the police officer dismissed the case against Amir alias Taimoor s/o Amir Shujaa.

The anti-narcotics court also issued non bailable arrest warrants against two accused Ammar Hameed and Faisal Yaqoob, who have been proclaimed offenders in the case.

The court had issued arrest warrant of Mustafa Amir on February 22. The drug case was registered against Mustafa Amir and other accused in 2024.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.