Anti-polio drive extended in three cities of Punjab

LAHORE: The authorities have extended the anti-polio drive in three cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Jhang to inoculate the children, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-polio drive has been extended for one day in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Jhang by the authorities to inoculate the remaining children.

During the five-day campaign, over 22.1 million children were administered anti-polio drops, whereas, more than 1.95 million children were inoculated in Lahore.

The coordinator of Punjab Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Sundus Irshad said that the vaccinators must administer anti-polio drops to the remaining children at any cost.

She said that Punjab has not reported a single poliovirus case this year.

In November, it was learnt that all environmental samples collected from the sewerage water for poliovirus from different cities had tested negative.

The environmental samples for poliovirus had tested negative in Punjab that was collected from the sewerage water from different cities including the provincial capital Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that it is a big achievement of the provincial government following the blessing of Allah Almighty and a positive outcome of teamwork. He had said the efforts of the provincial health department and anti-polio teams are commendable.

The chief minister had vowed that the anti-polio vaccination campaign will be continued to immunise the children to prevent the new generation from the life-threatening disease.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!