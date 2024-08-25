Anti-polio drive in Pakistan to kick off on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is set to launch a comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign starting on September 9, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive.

According to an ICT spokesman, the meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zeem Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East and others.

The campaign will target vaccination of 421,455 children against polio across the region.

The primary phase will run from September 9 to September 13, with additional rounds on September 14 and 15 to ensure that any remaining children are vaccinated.

READ: Pakistan reports another polio case as tally reaches 16 in 2024

A key focus of the meeting was the security of the polio teams, who will conduct door-to-door visits to cover every area and household in the city. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the necessary polio drops.

This initiative is part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, aiming for full immunization coverage and a polio-free future.

Earlier, on August 23, another polio case was reported in Pakistan as a 29-month-old girl was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The case was reported in Hyderabad’s Liaquat Colony Pretabad where the 20-month-old girl has been affected with polio virus.

This is the 16th polio case that has been reported in Pakistan so far this year out of which 11 emerged from Balochistan alone and third case in Sindh.