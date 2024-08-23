Pakistan reports another polio case as tally reaches 16 in 2024

KARACHI: Another polio case reported in Pakistan as a 29-month-old girl has been confirmed to be infected with the virus, ARY News reported.

As per details, the case was reported in Hyderabad’s Liaquat Colony Pretabad where the 20-month-old girl has been affected with polio virus.

This is the 16th polio case that has been reported in Pakistan so far this year out of which 11 emerged from Balochistan alone and third case in Sindh.

The Sindh polio officials said that the child is malnourished whereas the authorities are checking the status of her vaccination.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication has told a private media outlet that “Poliovirus has now been detected in 62 districts of the country and affected 16 children so far this year, indicating the persistent risk of polio infection to children in these communities and across the country.”

In the first seven months, nine children were infected by the crippling disease.

An official of the polio programme said environmental samples collected from Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi South, Karachi Cen­tral, Karachi West, Quetta, Loralai, Rawal­pindi and Islamabad contained WPV1.