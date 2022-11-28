Anti-polio drive kicks off across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health on Monday launched a three-day-long anti-polio campaign across the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within the health ministry, approximately 13.5 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine in 37 districts of four provinces across the country.

The anti-polio drive is three-day long with two catch-up days. Children who are not vaccinated in the first three days will be vaccinated in the catch-up days.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.3 million children of 12 districts will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign. Meanwhile, 2.7 million children will receive anti-polio drops in eight districts of the province.

In Islamabad, 0.4 million children under the age of five will receive the anti-polio drops and 0.9 million children will be vaccinated in Balochistan.

The minister of health Abdul Qadir Patel said that effective measures are being taken for the anti-polio campaign and more than 0.1 million “Sehat muhafiz” will also take part in the door-to-door anti-polio vaccination drive.

The government has almost eradicated this crippling disease from the country and we are determined to end the last few cases too, the health minister further added.

