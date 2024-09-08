Anti-polio drive to kick off tomorrow across Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide anti-polio campaign of varied duration will begin tomorrow across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the campaign, children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Punjab, thirteen point nine million children will be vaccinated during week-long campaign in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad districts.

While in other districts including Attock, Chakwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, RY Khan, Okara, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, children will be vaccinated during five day campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Thirty-five-thousand two hundred and fifty-nine polio teams have been constituted for five-day campaign which will visit door to door to ensure polio drops to each and every child.

In Sindh, the week-long drive will target 9.4 million children under the age of five across 30 districts of province including Hyderabad.

In Balochistan, for a week long anti -polio campaign more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted.

Provincial Coordinator Emergency Operation Center has urged parents, media and every citizen to play their role in making the anti-polio campaign successful.