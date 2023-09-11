27.9 C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Anti-power theft drive launched in Karachi, 3 FIRs lodged

By Web Desk
KARACHI: The sole power provider in Karachi, K-Electric (KE) has launched an anti-power theft drive and lodged three First Information Reports (FIRs), ARY News reported on Monday.

The crackdowns on power thieves are continued across the country. The K-Electric (KE) also launched an anti-power theft drive in Karachi.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that an operation was launched against the power thieves across the metropolis. Three FIRs were lodged against the electricity theft in Azizabad and North Nazimabad areas.

He thanked the provincial government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for supporting strict actions against the electricity theft cases.

Earlier, the caretaker Sindh government decided to launch crackdowns on electricity thieves and a task force committee was formed by the home secretary.

During ongoing crackdowns continued for four days, the authorities caught theft of 8 million units of electricity across the country.

