Indian made anti-tank mine recovered from Zafarwal

ZAFARWAL: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has recovered Indian made anti-tank mine from Nala Dek, a seasonal stream in the Zafarwal area.

According to the BDS, the mine is of Indian origin and weighs approximately 18 pounds. The mine is believed to have been carried into Pakistani territory by the floodwaters that surged through the area following recent heavy rains.

This is the second such recovery within the last 24 hours, raising concerns over the potential presence of more such explosives in the flood-affected regions.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team has taken the mine into custody and is conducting further investigations to ensure the safety of the local population.

The discovery highlights the ongoing risks posed by unexploded ordnance in border regions, particularly during times of natural disasters like floods, which can inadvertently transport dangerous materials across borders.

Authorities are urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects to the authorities immediately. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) remains on high alert to handle any further incidents and ensure the safety of the community.