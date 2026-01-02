Anu Malik clears air on upcoming film 'Border 2'

Anu Malik has clarified his involvement with the recreated track Ghar Kab Aaoge from the upcoming film Border 2.

On Instagram, the 65-year-old singer shared, “I would like to clarify about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect”.

He further noted, “This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms”.

He also added, “Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude”.

The clarification followed confusion over the song’s credits. Ghar Kab Aaoge is a remake of the hit Border song Sandese Aate Hain.

He composed the original song, Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics, and Mithoon added new parts with words by Manoj Muntashir.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, he commented on the recreated track, saying, “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can’t get away”.

Moreover, he noted, “They can’t make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hain… Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere.” Both he and Javed Akhtar were later credited in the teaser.

For the unfamiliar, Sandese Aate Hain is still one of Bollywood’s most famous war songs, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

Notably, the next chapter of the iconic war film, Border 2, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.