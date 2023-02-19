Anum Fayyaz quits showbiz industry

Anum Fayyaz bid farewell to the showbiz industry for religious reasons.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The former actress announced her parting ways with the entertainment industry via Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀⁿᵘᵐ Aسad 🦋 (@anumfayyazofficial)

“This is a difficult message to send since you all have been so supportive of my media career,” the actress wrote. “I have decided to leave the industry and follow more of an Islamic lifestyle and have taken steps to have my digital presence reflect this lifestyle.

“I kindly asked you all to keep me in your prayers as I go on this journey. Thank you so much for your never-ending love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀⁿᵘᵐ Aسad 🦋 (@anumfayyazofficial)

The former actor’s performance in ‘Parvarish‘ was praised by audiences.

The drama told the story of three children of a family who face hurdles in their personal lives because of their mother’s upbringing.

The cast featured Azfar Rehman, Sidra Batool, Mahmood Akhtar, Sundas Tariq, Saba Faisal, Babar Khan, Naveed Raza, Firfous Jamala, Seemi Pasha and others.

Maimuna Khursheed wrote the drama, which was directed by Mohsin Mirza.

Comments