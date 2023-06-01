Anumta Qureshi separates from in-laws over domestic abuse

Prolific actor and model Anumta Qureshi announced her separation from her in-laws over domestic abuse.

Anumta Qureshi married singer Sarang Kazi in 2020. They are parents to son Babar.

The ‘Mein Mehru Hoon‘ star opened up on the atrocities she claimed to have suffered at the hands of her mother-in-law and her sister. She said she experienced worse than the stereotype of the discord between her mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

“There’s this stereotype about a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law not getting along, interactions filled with tension, discord, and conflict,” the actor stated. “I get it, really I do. But what I experienced by my mother-in-law for years was far beyond a stereotype or what any person should tolerate, whether from as family member or in-law relationship.

“I endured decades of physical and verbal abusive comments, interactions, and hostile behaviour.”

Anumta Qureshi claimed her mother told her how fortunate she was to have a husband who didn’t divorce her because she was a celebrity.

The celebrity claimed her mother-in-law ganged up with her sister Farheen Kazi to abuse her and her family, adding she got shouted at by her mother-in-law because she and her family left the “toxic house”.

Moreover, the ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban‘ claimed to have witnessed her mother-in-law’s sister fracturing her mother’s foot. The actor said she was pushed and slapped by her in-laws to keep her house at peace at saving it.

She said her in-laws starved her by hiding food items bought with her money. She added that they did not care about her being a nursing mother.