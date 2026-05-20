Anupam Kher defends Alia Bhatt Against Cannes trolls

Anupam Kher has come out strongly in support of Alia Bhatt after the actress faced online criticism over her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The veteran actor, who recently won the Best Supporting Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival Flame Awards for his Indo-Canadian film Calorie, spoke about the growing culture of trolling and criticism celebrities face online.

Kher praised Alia for representing India on an international platform and said he admired the way she handled the backlash surrounding her Cannes appearance.

“I am proud of the way Alia Bhatt represented India at Cannes. There are people whose lives are running on views, maybe they are getting paid for it,” Kher said during a recent interaction. “I loved how Alia responded to the trolls.These trolls are such becharas that their mere existence is due to celebrities. Alia is a rockstar and she knows how to deal with it.”

The actor did not hold back while addressing online critics, calling out people who constantly target celebrities for attention.

“Losers who have nothing to do in life just want to get noticed by criticizing something iconic,” he said. “Criticism has become a favorite national pastime for certain people.”

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users debating everything from her fashion choices to her public appearances during the prestigious event. However, the actress also received widespread praise from fans and industry figures who applauded her for representing Indian cinema globally.