Anupam Kher shares hilarious saga about wife’s cooking skills

In a recent interview, senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher revealed an intriguing detail about his wife, Kirron Kher.

The veteran actor shared that despite their 41-year marriage, his wife has yet to prepare him a cup of tea due to her lack of culinary skills.

Anupam and Kirron Kher married in 1985 after initially becoming close friends. Following the collapse of their respective first marriages, the two turned to one another for comfort. Their bond was further tested by Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis in 2020, alongside other emotional and financial challenges.

In a recent conversation, Anupam recalled that he was developing a successful international career while working in the US on the NBC series New Amsterdam. “I had a contract for five seasons for five years, and I was getting a lot of money, but as soon as I came to know about Kirron Kher’s illness, I immediately decided to leave the show and return to India,” the legendary actor said.

The 71-year-old actor claimed that although he wasn’t physically with his wife at the exact moment of her diagnosis, he felt content knowing he returned immediately to be by her side. Anupam noted that despite their differences, they constantly support one another through trying times.

He explained that while Kirron Kher is comparatively more passionate and expressive, he has learned to be more composed in life. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star added that his wife is more outspoken and direct than him, while he is relatively more diplomatic. According to him, Kirron always speaks the truth and says what is in her heart.

Anupam Kher also mentioned that there are no rigid, customary family rules in the home where he and his stepson, Sikandar Kher, reside. He joked that Kirron Kher is completely incapable of cooking—she can’t even boil an egg—and added that he hopes she might one day prepare a cup of tea for him.

Actor Sikandar Kher is Kirron Kher’s son from her first marriage to businessman Gautam Berry in 1979, which ended in divorce in 1985. Similarly, Anupam Kher’s first marriage to Madhumalti Kapoor had also ended quickly before Anupam and Kirron ultimately tied the knot in August 1985.