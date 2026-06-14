Anurag Kashyap calls out screen bias as ‘Obsession’ dominates Indian theatres
- By Maria Lopez -
- Jun 14, 2026
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly criticized Indian exhibitors for prioritizing Hollywood horror blockbuster Obsession over domestic releases, warning that Indian cinema “won’t grow” without better showcasing.
What Kashyap Said
In a strongly worded Instagram Story on Saturday, June 14, 2026, Kashyap wrote: “I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don’t prioritise our own films with better showcasing, then I don’t understand how will we grow”.
He noted the issue affected his own film Bandar last week, and is now impacting new releases including Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor, and Telugu film Sing Geetham.
“Last week it was with Bandar, this week with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sing Geetham and Governor… while Obsession is in 6-7 shows,” he added.
The Screen Count Problem
Kashyap, posting from Bengaluru, pointed out the disparity: Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor had only one morning show each in some cinemas, while Sing Geetham had no shows in Bengaluru at all. Meanwhile, Obsession was playing 6-7 shows daily in the same theatres.
Box Office Context: 14 Films Competing
The comments come during an unusually crowded box office week. As many as 14 films are competing for screens, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Heer Sara, Disclosure Day, Governor, and Backrooms, plus holdovers like Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Masters of the Universe.
Despite critical praise, Bandar — starring Bobby Deol — earned only ₹4 crore in its first week. Obsession, directed by Curry Barker and starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, has grossed over ₹60 crore in India and $224.7 million worldwide.
The Larger Debate: Visibility vs Demand
Kashyap clarified his concern wasn’t Obsession’s popularity but the “lack of adequate showcasing for domestic releases”. Industry observers note multiplexes often allot screens based on occupancy — films with strong footfalls get more shows, while underperformers lose visibility fast.
Kashyap’s Bandar centers on a struggling actor-musician accused of assault. Obsession follows a shy music store employee whose wish for his crush to love him triggers disturbing events.