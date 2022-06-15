Anushka Sharma blasts Indian media house

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma has yet again lost her calm over a media house for publishing a picture of her daughter Vamika Kohli.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor and wife of the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli got furious at a popular India-based media outlet after the publication shared a picture of her daughter Vamika Kohli.

The paparazzi team of the media agency clicked a picture of the star kid at the airport as the celebrity couple along with their daughter returned from Maldives vacation, and later shared it on their social media accounts.

The protective mother took to the comments section of the post on the photo and video sharing social application, and wrote, “Seems like times group knows what’s better for kids than their parents themselves as they can’t stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi.” The media house also added hashtags of their names in the post, which has been deleted by them after the comment by the actor.

Moreover, Instagram had also hidden all posts containing the hashtags – ‘Anushka Sharma’, ‘Virat Kohli’, and ‘Vamika Kohli’ for a short period of time. One of the messages on the social application read, “Top posts from #anushkasharma are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines.” It is pertinent to mention that the first glimpse of baby Vamika surfaced on the internet earlier this year during India’s ODI battle against South Africa. The couple, who refrained from showing their daughter’s face in any of their pictures and also requested the paparazzi to avoid clicking her, expressed their discomfort with a statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Comments