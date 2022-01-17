Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note for husband Virat

Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actor and wife of Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for husband following his resignation as Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

Anushka Sharma took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Sunday to share some warm words for her husband, ace cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli as he stepped down from test captaincy of the team, which was taken over by him in 2014 from MS Dhoni.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared a two-picture gallery on the social app with the caption that recalled the day in 2014 when Virat got the responsibility. She mentioned, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket”.

“I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it”, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor further recollects.

Furthermore, Anushka Sharma expressed her pride and uplifted former test skipper with her words, “Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership”.

The clicks that featured husband Virat with herself in the following one garnered millions of hearts from users of social applications, many of whom including several Bollywood celebrities and sportsmen took to the comments section expressing their love for Kohli.

Moreover, Anushka Sharma reminisced the good old times when they thought that ‘just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life’. “They definitely do but, not without challenges”. she added.

“Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good ❤️”, the actor concluded the heartwarming caption on a high note.

Virat Kohli quit as Test captain on Saturday, bringing to an end a controversy-laden seven-year stint in one of the highest-profile, highest-pressure positions in sport.

