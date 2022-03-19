Anushka Sharma steps away from her production venture

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma has stepped down from her production venture, ‘Clean Slate Filmz’, handed over the reins to her brother.

Announced by the actor on her social media earlier today, she took the step to give more time to her ‘first love’, and so handed over the complete control of ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ to her brother Karnesh Ssharma, who previously co-owned the company with Anushka.

On Saturday afternoon, the leading actor and star wife posted a note on her Instagram handle which read: “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting,” she announced. “Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”

Reminiscing their ‘journey this far’, Anushka expressed her pride in the ‘disruption’ achieved by their content, while further lauding the brother Karnesh for his approach towards CSF.

She also hinted at the ‘stellar’ line-up of titles that the company has, ‘handpicked and nurtured’ by her brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clean Slate Filmz (@officialcsfilms)

It is pertinent to mention that the come-back project of Anushka Sharma, ‘Chakda Xpress’ after a four-year-long hiatus, is also being backed by the same production company.

They have churned out films like ‘NH10’, ‘Phillauri’, ‘Pari’, and ‘Bulbull’.

Comments