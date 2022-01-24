Monday, January 24, 2022
Anushka, Virat issue statement over Vamika’s viral clip

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have put out a statement after the very first glimpse of daughter Vamika went viral on Sunday, following the cricketer’s half-century against South Africa in the third ODI.

Vamika was caught on camera amid the celebration of Virat Kohli’s 50 against South Africa yesterday. Kohli did a cradle celebration after completing his fifty when Vamika was spotted in the arms of Anushka Sharma, cheering for daddy.

The couple who refrained from showing their daughter’s face in any of their pictures and also requested paparazzi not to capture her photo to maintain the privacy of their child expressed their discomfort with a statement on Instagram.

In the early hours of Monday, the actor-cricketer duo took to photo and video sharing application Instagram to share their statement over the privacy breach.

“We realise that our daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us”, the statement read.

“Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier”, the parents further urged.

Moreover, the incident has left Twitter divided, and a number of netizens came out in support of the celebrity couple to slam the media for violation.

Web Desk

