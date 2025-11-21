Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ faces unexpected delay

Indian former women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami showed positivity regarding Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress release.

In response to reports that Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated biopic Chakda Xpress has been postponed, Jhulan Goswami recently responded.

The 42-year-old cricketer, regarded as one of the greatest pacers in women’s cricket history, the former bowler was asked about the release of Chakda Xpress in a recent conversation.

In return, she stated, “I am not aware of any such updates. Let’s hope for the best.”

Following India’s historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, fans demanded that the video be released immediately. This hopeful statement quickly heals the fans’ dropping demand.

It is pertinent to note that Anushka Sharma starred in the 2022 film Chakda Xpress, which was directed by Prosit Roy.