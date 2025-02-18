Anuv Jain weds Hridi Narang – See their beautiful wedding photos

Anuv Jain, the popular Indian singer known for his hit song Tum Mere Ho, is now married! The singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Anuv Jain shared the first glimpses of their wedding day on Instagram, but interestingly, he didn’t mention his partner’s name at first.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise aayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai,” followed by, “Got married over the weekend.”

While Anuv Jain didn’t directly reveal his partner’s name, fans quickly figured it out after a congratulatory comment appeared on Instagram. The comment read, “Congratulations @anuvjain @hridinarang,” confirming that Hridi Narang is the lucky bride.

Reports from Reddit suggest that Anuv and Hridi exchanged vows on February 14, 2025, in Delhi, marking the start of their new journey together.

This news comes after Anuv hinted about his relationship during an earlier interview with media, where he shared his thoughts on love.

At the time, Anuv Jain said, “Let’s see how it goes. I’m not sure,” while promoting his song Mazaak.

Anuv also revealed that the track was inspired by the surprise nature of love, sharing, “Mazaak talks about love – when you least expect to fall in love, it just hits you like a truck. It’s based on personal experience, maybe it’s too soon to share right now.”

With this new chapter in Anuv Jain’s life, fans are excited to see what’s next for Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang as they begin their married life together.