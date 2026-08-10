Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ​is undergoing medical tests and ‌procedures and was expected to be under observation for two days, his aide ​said on Monday.

Anwar Ibrahim is “undergoing examinations ​and procedures set by a team ⁠of medical experts”, Press Secretary Tunku ​Nashrul Abaidah said in a statement, ​without providing further details.

“Let us pray… that he is blessed with long-lasting health so ​that he can return to his ​usual duties in the near future,” the statement ‌said.

𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗬𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗬𝗔𝗕 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜 𝗦𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗝𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗜 𝗣𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗦𝗔𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗥 𝗬𝗔𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗣𝗞𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗛 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗨𝗞𝗔𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗡 YAB Perdana Menteri, Dato’ Seri Anwar… pic.twitter.com/IDaHEBFPAF — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) August 10, 2026

Anwar Ibrahim, ⁠who turned 79 on Monday and has been in office since 2022, has had recurrent shoulder and ​back problems.

He ​was hospitalised in ⁠2018 for shoulder and back pain. Last November, he ​canceled a trip to Pahang ​state ⁠due to back pain.

In January, he was issued a clean bill of ⁠health ​after undergoing a ​routine medical examination, according to a hospital statement.