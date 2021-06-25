Friday, June 25, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal’s health deteriorates, family asks for prayers

test

Veteran Pakistani actor Anwar Iqbal’s family is requesting prayers for the betterment of his deteriorating health. 

Anwar Iqbal, who shot to fame with drama serial Shama, is reportedly very sick, however, no other details of his health condition are known yet.

According to sources close to his daughter, “he needs our prayers and that’s it.”

Anwar Iqbal is the son of a prominent politician from Balochistan who had a key role during the struggle for partition. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details are gathered.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.