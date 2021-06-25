Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal’s health deteriorates, family asks for prayers

Veteran Pakistani actor Anwar Iqbal’s family is requesting prayers for the betterment of his deteriorating health.

Anwar Iqbal, who shot to fame with drama serial Shama, is reportedly very sick, however, no other details of his health condition are known yet.

Have just spoken to Anwar Iqbal Saab’s daughter. She said he needs our prayers and that’s it. So let’s remember to pray for him and send him good wishes. 🙏🏾🌸 — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) June 25, 2021

According to sources close to his daughter, “he needs our prayers and that’s it.”

Anwar Iqbal is the son of a prominent politician from Balochistan who had a key role during the struggle for partition. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details are gathered.