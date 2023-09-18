Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar’s UNGA Schedule Unveiled

New York: In a scoop obtained by ARY News, the detailed itinerary of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been revealed. This high-profile trip is set to kick off with a flurry of diplomatic engagements and international interactions.

Prime Minister Kakar is set to arrive in New York today, where he will be warmly welcomed at JFK Airport by Ambassador Munir Akram and Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister will dive straight into in-house briefings to discuss the event’s preparations and his upcoming engagements.

The real action begins on the 19th of September, with Prime Minister Kakar’s back-to-back meetings with world leaders. His schedule includes meetings with President of Iran Ebrahim Raise and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Later in the day, he will attend a reception hosted by President Joe Biden for all participating heads of nations. Additionally, Prime Minister Kakar is scheduled for an exclusive interview with The Washington Post on the same day.

Moving forward to the 20th of September, Prime Minister Kakar is set to meet with tech mogul Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft. He will also engage in a series of sideline meetings at the United Nations.

According to insider information, on the 21st of September, Prime Minister Kakar will meet with Vice President of China Han Zheng. He will also grant exclusive interviews to CNN and Newsweek, followed by a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations. Moreover, he is expected to meet with a delegation from AAPNA and the US Pakistan Business Council.

The highlight of Prime Minister Kakar’s visit will be his address to the United Nations General Assembly on the 22nd of September. Notably, Pakistan holds the 9th spot on the list of speakers, sharing the same day with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Following his speech, the Prime Minister will grant exclusive interviews to TRT World and AP, in addition to addressing the Pakistani media.

Sources have disclosed a potential protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers outside the UN building during the Prime Minister’s UNGA address, calling for the release of their Chairman and former Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Kakar is set to conclude his visit and return to Pakistan on the morning of the 23rd of September, marking the end of this crucial diplomatic mission.