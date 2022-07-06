Any recording made to blackmail someone is a crime: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that any audio or video recording made to blackmail someone could be considered a crime, ARY News reported.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad.

“If any recording, whether in a video or audio form, is made to expose someone’s crime, then in my opinion it is no crime. If it is used to blackmail someone, then it is a crime,” the interior minister said.

The federal minister further maintained that no one can even claim the particular audio or video recorded against someone as a violation of their privacy.

Rana’s comments come as a reference to the alleged audio clip of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife and PTI social media head Dr Arslan Khalid circulating on social media.

While responding to Imran Khan’s video speech last night, Sanaullah said that the PTI chief “should be ashamed of himself” for making claims that he was being harassed and isolated.

“Is asking you about your assets and corruption harassing you?”

The interior minister also accused the PTI chief of making a drug case against him. “Tell them how you falsely implicated me in the drugs case. I was locked up in jail for 15 months,” he added.

TTP talks

Speaking regarding ongoing talks with banned outfit, Rana Sanaullah said the dialogue process with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be taken forward under the supervision of parliament.

He also termed yesterday’s briefing of the military leadership to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) as comprehensive one.

The PCNS has decided to constitute a committee comprising not only government officials but also representatives from political parties in order to take talks with TTP forward,” he said.

