Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth provide sneak peek into ‘Furiosa’

George Miller’s return to the Mad Max universe is imminent with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, opens in theatres on May 24. On April 9, at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, the actors from the film revealed information, behind-the-scenes images, and more.

The plot tells the story of young Furiosa, who is abducted from her sanctuary, the Green Place of Many Mothers, and thrust into the clutches of the formidable Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus.

Furiosa, co-written by Miller and Nico Lathouris, is the fifth film in Miller’s Wasteland saga, preceded by Mad Max (1979), Mad Max II: The Road Warrior (1981), and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985).

As part of a presentation from distributor Warner Bros., Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and writer-director George Miller greeted an enthusiastic crowd at Caesar’s Palace.

Miller introduced an extended sneak peek full of fiery glimpses of the Wasteland. It appears the story of Furiosa will be broken up into three distinct acts: Her Odyssey Begins, A Warrior Awakens and Ride Into Vengeance.

“In order to tell the story in Mad Max: Fury Road, we had to know everything that happened” beforehand, Miller said at CinemaCon. “That story was told over three days. [Furiosa] happens over about 16 to 18 years… We had to know where every vehicle, every prop, every character, every gesture, every utterance came from.”

Looking at his two stars, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, he joked that out of character “they’re complete frauds to me” after spending months editing their work in the movie.

“This is the story of one woman’s relentless commitment to hope,” said Taylor-Joy, who praised Miller’s attention to detail. “I cannot wait to see this world realized on a really big screen. I fell in love with her the way that Charlize portrayed her and never imagined that I would have this opportunity. So thank you, George!”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24.