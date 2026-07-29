Anya Taylor-Joy has shared a rare glimpse into her married life with husband Malcolm McRae. In a new interview with Elle U.K., the Queen’s Gambit star opened up about her marriage to the musician, offering an intimate look at the bond the couple has built since secretly tying the knot.

She described him as her “best friend,” saying their relationship has given her a sense of security she never expected.

“I don’t want to sound smug, but I love him so much,” Taylor-Joy said, before describing how life with McRae has changed her perspective.

“To have a best friend who goes through life with you – it has given me a sense of security that I didn’t really ever dream about,” she said.

The actress added that having such a supportive partner has encouraged her to embrace new opportunities without fear.

“It wasn’t something that was on my list. Now that I have it, I just feel emboldened to take more risks because I know I’ve got something really nutritive and solid and healthy and so f—ing fun. I laugh, like, 90% of the time,” she told the magazine.

Taylor-Joy and McRae secretly eloped in New Orleans on 1 April 2022 before celebrating their marriage with a larger ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2023.

The actress publicly confirmed their secret wedding in 2024 while marking their second anniversary on Instagram