‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy secretly ties the knot: Report

Hollywood starlet Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her work in period drama ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ has secretly tied the knot with her beau Malcolm McRae.

As per the reports from international media outlets, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor secretly married her singer-boyfriend, McRae, in a courthouse ceremony in US.

Multiple reports suggest that the couple secretly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony before Taylor-Joy flew to Australia to resume the next schedule of the ‘Mad Max’ spinoff ‘Furiosa’. Any official statement from the couple is yet to be received.

Although their reps dodged the questions about their secret wedding, a source close to the couple revealed that the two are planning to put on a big reception once Anya wraps the ongoing shoot and returns to her LA home.

The couple has maintained quite a low-key relationship ever since the two began dating last year and avoid making many public appearances together, except for a few. The couple made the first joint appearance in March 2021, when they walked the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

The actor almost confirmed her romantic relationship with McRae during a conversation with a foreign publication, referring to the latter as her ‘partner’.

On the acting front, Taylor-Joy, 26, debuted in a supporting role for the 2014 horror comedy ‘Vampire Academy’, which unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final cut of the film. She later made her on-screen debut in the TV series ‘Endeavour’ the following year.

The actor rose to fame with the 2015 title ‘The Witch’, which earned her critical acclaim, while her first commercial success came in ‘Split’. With powerful performances to her credit, the Hollywood starlet managed to bag prominent projects including ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

