Anzela Abbasi reflects on embracing independence at 22

Pakistani model and actress Anzela Abbasi recently appeared in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast on YouTube.

During the podcast, Anzela highlighted that she separated from her mother at the age of 22, as she wanted to live an independent life. She further told that she had an extensive debate with her mother over her desire for independence, which ultimately led to an improved relationship between them.

She said that after moving out, her mother would often visit, bringing food and spending quality time together.

Anzela also reflected on her upbringing. She stated that her mother had played a significant role in both parents following her parents’ divorce, ensuring she never felt the absence of her father. She acknowledged that during separation sometimes felt hurt as a child, and she eventually came to understand that “every person has their own emotions”.

In her remarks about her father, Shamoon Abbasi, Anzela praised his talents but mentioned that she doesn’t follow his career closely. However, she did share a valuable lesson she learned from him: the importance of continually improving her craft.

The daughter of Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi was born two years after her parents married in 1997. They separated in 2007. She has gained recognition for her performances in many Pakistani dramas