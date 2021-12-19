Indian singer AP Dhillon rubbishes reports of concerts in Pakistan

Indian singer AP Dhillon has denied the reports of him performing in concerts in Pakistan’s major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

AP Dhillon denied the reports of his tour to Pakistan for performing in concerts in three major cities on Saturday after an Instagram account made such claims, making the fans thrilled and confused.

WHAAAAAATTTTT, IS AP DHILLON COMING TO PAKISTAN??????! pic.twitter.com/NBoizrTVhI — Imaan Jan (@ImaanJan04) December 16, 2021

An Instagram handle named Junaid Ali Akbar had claimed via screenshots that talks are underway with the government to arrange the concert, making AP Dhillon a top trend on Pakistan Twitter over the weekend.

‘Brown Munde’ singer said on his Instagram story late on Saturday, “We have been made aware that there are scammers announcing shows/concerts in countries other than India and the United Kingdom… There have been no additional countries that have been confirmed for concerts by anyone on our team.”

He added, “Please do not get scammed and only purchase tickets for shows that have been confirmed by us.”

