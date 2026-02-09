AP Dhillon’s journey from streets to global stardom

AP Dhillon, Indo-Canadian singer-rapper, candidly discussed his early struggles and hardships on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. He shared how he once lived on the streets and worked odd jobs in Canada, working tirelessly to build the multi-crore net worth he has today.

AP Dhillon, while reflecting on hard times, shared that he worked multiple small jobs to meet his dreams. He was employed at gas stations, convenience stores, and retailers like Best Buy. During this period, he struggled to balance paying rent and living expenses with attending college.

The 33-year-old vocalist emphasized that success did not come easily; rather, there is a long history of hard work and struggle behind his journey. AP claimed that when he initially landed in Canada, he didn’t even have a credit card to secure lodging. “The first night passed, but on the second night, I had to sleep on the street. The hotel asked for a credit card for the room, but I didn’t have one.”

He revealed that an Indian couple eventually helped him through this crisis. A young woman used her boyfriend’s credit card to book him a hotel room. AP recalled, “They told me, ‘Brother, don’t steal or break anything, or they’ll charge you.’ That help meant a lot to me.”

Determined to succeed, AP eventually set up a tiny space in a garage where he could focus on his craft. “I constructed a $10 \times 6$ room in a garage using plywood and put in a door,” he stated. He began studying music there and never looked back.

Today AP Dhillon has millions of followers and a net worth of crores. His songs have received millions of views on YouTube, and he has made a name for himself in the global music industry.