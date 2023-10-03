Apex committee decides to evict foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Apex Committee has decided in principle to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Pakistan has recently seen a spike in terror attacks including in Mastung and Hangu.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The meeting chaired by the caretaker premier was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

High-ranked security officials also attended the meeting. Sources said the security officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to control terrorism in Pakistan and action against illegal immigrants.

Sources said the meeting decided to set a deadline for the return of foreigners illegally living in Pakistan and after the passage of the deadline their property would be seized.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces’ operation against terrorists would continue unabated and they will not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta today, where he was briefed on recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.

The briefing was also attended by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister Balochistan and key provincial ministers along with senior civil and military officials.

COAS Munir paid rich tribute to martyrs, saying that such terror incidents on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, depicts the “ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism”.