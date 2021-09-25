APHC hails PM Khan for exposing India before world community

SRINAGAR: Terming Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Peace, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), welcomed his clear and unambiguous message to all the nations of the world to help resolve Kashmir dispute in the best interests of global peace and prosperity.

In a statement issued here, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, said that the virtual speech of Pakistani premier Imran Khan to the 76th grand summit of United Nations General Assembly at New York was based on logic, authentic documentations and historical facts.

The APHC vice-chairman said that the speech delivered by the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan with reference to the worst kind of ethnic cleansing, barbarism and widespread Human Rights Abuses perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, has exposed the brazen violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions by India and its myth of so-called normalcy in the occupied territory, before the international community.

Lauding the full support and endeavors of the Government of Pakistan, the APHC leader said the strategy has yielded many morale boosting results, with regard to Kashmir dispute, on the International level.

The Hurriyat leader also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his sincere and open support to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The Hurriyat leader urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the widespread genocide, and worst Human Rights abuses in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces and use its good offices to stop Indian brutalities in Kashmir and pressurize it to allow a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir to decide their political future as recognized by the United Nations Security council Resolutions to which India is a signatory.