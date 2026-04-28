ISLAMABAD: To promote affordable housing finance for Pakistani citizens, the government has launched a scheme titled “Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program – Ghar Ho Tu Apna”.

The scheme is a profit subsidy and risk-sharing, which allows individuals to finance the purchase of houses, apartments, and plots, as well as the construction of homes on land they already own.

Loans available for house unit of range

Loans are available for housing units up to 10 Marla or 1,500 sq. ft. flats.

Fixed customer rate

The federal government setting a maximum loan limit of Rs 10 million and a fixed customer rate of 5 percent.

Repayment Period Can be Extended

The repayment period for these loans can extend up to 20 years, with the government providing a markup subsidy for the first 10 years.

Borrowers will pay a fixed rate of 5 percent, while the banks’ rate will be calculated as one-year KIBOR plus 3 percent.

No Processing Fees or Penalties

Additionally, the scheme ensures there are no processing fees or penalties for early repayment.

Several banks across Pakistan offer house loans of up to Rs. 10 million under the PM Apna Ghar Program.

Monthly Installment for Rs3 Million Loan

Here are the details for a Rs3 million loan under a private bank plan, including the monthly installment amounts for repayment terms of up to 20 years.

Under the Bank housing loan scheme, a loan of Rs3 million comes with flexible repayment options.

For a 10-year tenure, the monthly installment is set at Rs19,799.

Borrowers opting for a 15-year repayment period would pay Rs23,724 per month, while those choosing the maximum 20-year term would have a monthly installment of Rs31,820.

This structure allows borrowers to select a plan that best fits their financial capacity, providing manageable monthly payments while benefiting from the government’s markup subsidy for the initial 10 years and a fixed 5 percent rate for end users.