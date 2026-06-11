Apna Ghar Program: New facilities announced for citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has directed authorities to simplify the application form for the government’s “Apna Ghar Program”, aimed at making it easier for citizens to apply for housing loans under the program.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has chaired a review meeting on the Apna Ghar program. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the growing public participation was encouraging.

He added that if progress continues at the same pace, the dream of home ownership will become a reality for a large number of people, which will also boost the construction sector and allied industries

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the officials to provide more facilities for the citizens in the process of joining the Apna Ghar program.

He also instructed to further ease the application process and enhance coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan to redesign the form in simpler language.

He also directed banks to expedite the approval of qualified applications and called for a countrywide awareness campaign about Apna Ghar Program.

In addition, provincial governments were asked to set up district-level facilitation desks to speed up verification of land documents.

In the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed on the progress of the Apna Ghar Program so far, and was told that loans worth around Rs. 11 billion have been granted.

It was also told in the briefing that so far, 67,900 applications have been received, of which 16,587 have been approved, while 3,146 applicants have already received a loan.