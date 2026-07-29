Apna Ghar Scheme: important announcement for applicants

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has directed public and private sector banks to increase financing for the government’s ‘Apna Ghar scheme’, describing affordable home ownership as a top priority for his administration.

Prime Minister gave these instructions during a review meeting held in Islamabad on the progress of the Apna Ghar Scheme.

Read more about Govt Schemes

The meeting was attended by senior cabinet ministers and government officials.

Shehbaz Sharif said providing affordable housing for low- and middle-income families is the top priority of his government.

He also called on officials to accelerate implementation so that eligible applicants could become homeowners as quickly as possible.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has also instructed authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy for model housing projects and urged banks to play a greater role in supporting the initiative through increased lending.

Officials briefing the meeting regarding the financial affairs and progress in the Apna Ghar Scheme said banks had so far approved financing worth Rs.204 billion. Of that amount, loans totaling Rs.27 billion have already been disbursed to borrowers.

The Ministry of Housing and the State Bank of Pakistan are conducting weekly reviews to monitor the program’s progress.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the monitoring mechanism and reiterated his government’s commitment to using all available resources to provide dignified housing for low-income families.