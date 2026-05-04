Apna Khet Apna Rozgar scheme 2026 - Eligibility, Criteria

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched the “Apna Khet Apna Rozgar” programme to provide agricultural land on lease to around 50,000 farmers at a highly subsidised rate of Rs100 per acre annually.

The Apna Khet Apna Rozgar program aims to support landless individuals and promote agricultural activity across the province.

Eligibility and Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions:

Must be landless or own only a residential plot of up to 10 marlas.

Must be a permanent resident of the same revenue estate where the state land is located.

Only one member per family can apply for a single allotment.

Individuals who have already benefited from any government land allotment or lease scheme are not eligible.

Employees of federal or provincial governments, autonomous bodies, corporations, and their dependents are not eligible.

Application Procedure

Applicants can apply online through the Punjab Enterprise Land Record Authority (PELRA) website or submit applications manually at the office of the Assistant Commissioner after the official schedule is announced.

Applications will be reviewed by a scrutiny and monitoring committee. After approval by the district collector, a list of eligible candidates will be published online and displayed at the Assistant Commissioner’s office.

Selection Process

Successful applicants will be selected through a computerized balloting system. The final list will be published online and displayed at relevant offices. After final approval by the district collector, allotment orders will be issued, and possession of land will be handed over.

Lease Terms and Rent

Lease duration: 10 years

Annual rent: Rs100 per acre

First year’s rent must be paid within 30 days of possession.

Subsequent payments must be made annually by January 15.

Failure to pay rent for more than six months may result in lease cancellation after due hearing.

Usage Conditions

The leased land must be used strictly for agricultural purposes. Construction of permanent structures on the land is not allowed.

Ownership Rules

Ownership of the land will remain with the government. Leaseholders will not be granted ownership rights and cannot transfer, mortgage, or sublease the land.

Authorities will conduct periodic inspections to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the lease.

The scheme is part of the government’s broader efforts to boost agriculture, generate employment, and support small farmers across Punjab.