“Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme launched to empower farmers

Punjab has unveiled a major agricultural and economic development initiative titled “Apni Zameen, Apni Mehnat, Apni Fasal, Apna Rozgar” aimed at promoting prosperity through farming.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme portal.

The historic project involves land allocation worth Rs160 billion for landless rural residents.

On the Chief Minister’s directives, identification of agricultural land has been completed based on water availability and soil fertility.

“Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme

Under the scheme, 13,812 agricultural lots across various districts of Punjab will benefit 88,780 families. In Cholistan, 16,685 lots will benefit 101,111 families.

Successful applicants will be allotted agricultural land worth between Rs2.5 million and Rs4 million for cultivation purposes.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javaid briefed the Chief Minister on the scheme.

A one-time grant ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs250,000 per acre will also be provided for settlement and development. A total of 124,374 acres of agricultural land will be distributed under the scheme.

Unemployed farmers in rural areas will be given agricultural land on a 10-year lease. A total of 43,938 areas in districts and 83,425 in Cholistan have been identified.

How to apply?

Interested farmers can apply via the Punjab government website from May 2 to May 18.

Applicants will be able to file appeals with the Deputy Commissioner from June 1 to June 8, while the final list will be issued on June 19. Land distribution will begin from June 30.

In case of multiple applicants, allotment will be made through a draw. The land will strictly be for agricultural use only, and construction of permanent structures will not be allowed.

Farmers will be free to cultivate any crop of their choice under the scheme. An agricultural officer and intern will be assigned with each lot for guidance, while a committee comprising the Assistant Commissioner and Agriculture Department will review cultivation twice a year.