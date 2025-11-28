‘Apne 2’ creator gives major update on sequel after Dharmendra’s death

The makers of Apne 2 have given a major update on the highly anticipated sequel following the sad passing of veteran actor Dharmendra.

Addressing the rumors about the project being shelved, Producer Deepak Mukut assured fans that the film is in works and will now serve as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor.

“People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner,” he said in an official statement as per Times Now.

Deepak Mukut further added, “Apne belonged to Dharamji. His presence, his warmth, his soul, everything he stood for, made that film what it became. Apne 2 is extremely close to my heart. In many ways, the film will be a shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji. We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen.”

The original Apne starred Dharmendra -who passed away on November 24 – alongside his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and was released in 2007.