‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’: CM Maryam launches housing project in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a comprehensive plan to construct 100000 houses for low income persons.

Presiding over a meeting regarding ‘Apni Chaat Apna Ghar’ project in Lahore today, the chief minister sought a comprehensive plan to implement the announcement of constructing one hundred thousand houses.

It was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses will be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.

She directed officials to build model houses within six weeks and keep down payment and monthly installments lower.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prioritize construction standards and sustainability in these houses.

Moreover, “Sarkein Bahaal-Punjab Khushaal” project has been initiated in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the completion of road projects and sought a report on road bridges across Punjab.

She emphasized the urgency of conducting surveys for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridges.

The chief minister further instructed the construction of expressways on five main connecting roads, with a target to complete over 153 road projects in Punjab within six months.